Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Down 10.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 14,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.