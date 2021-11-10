TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.00

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.15.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,718. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.