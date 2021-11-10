TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.00

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.15.
TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,718. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
