Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Triple-S Management worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

