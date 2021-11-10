Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSU. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$44.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.89 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

