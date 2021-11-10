Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

TSU opened at C$44.63 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.26.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

