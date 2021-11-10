Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROX opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

