TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of TrueCar worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.