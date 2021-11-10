Truegame Trading Up 83.2% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $190,465.14 and approximately $2,551.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00219505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

