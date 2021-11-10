TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $8.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,241. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

