TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $8.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,241. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.
In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TTEC stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
