TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.57 EPS.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $8.43 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 277,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.07. TTEC has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Get TTEC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.