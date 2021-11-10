Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

