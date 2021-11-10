Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 358 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 597.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 32,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atrion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion stock opened at $802.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.82. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $803.34.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

