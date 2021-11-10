Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $214,000 Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 185,139 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:EVC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

