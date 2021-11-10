Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $3,779,000.

Shares of POWRU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

