Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 46.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.