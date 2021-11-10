Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $31.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

TWKS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. 11,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,448. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

