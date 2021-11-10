TurtleCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $327,906.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,935,034,649 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.