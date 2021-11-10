Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $746.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

