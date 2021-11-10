Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.93% of Two Harbors Investment worth $70,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

