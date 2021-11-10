Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $42,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $541.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

