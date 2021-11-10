U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,597. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.