Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.