UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

