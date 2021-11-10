UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,210 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Relay Therapeutics worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

