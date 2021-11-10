UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,574 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

