UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 45,599 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of The New York Times worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 301,176 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

