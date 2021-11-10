Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.40. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,935 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.