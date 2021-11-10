Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.