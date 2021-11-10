Uni-Select (UNS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$19.18 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.16. The firm has a market cap of C$812.99 million and a PE ratio of -31.60.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.