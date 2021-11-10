Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 105.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNB stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

