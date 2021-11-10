United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other United Insurance news, CFO Brad Martz purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $25,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 69,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

