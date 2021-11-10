United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.81 ($51.54).

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet stock opened at €34.44 ($40.52) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.