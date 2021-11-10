United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 7.7% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.18. 375,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,108,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,429,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

