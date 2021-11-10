Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

UTL opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $690.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

