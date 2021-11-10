Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

NYSE:U traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,669. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,237,158 shares of company stock worth $162,703,751 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.29% of Unity Software worth $1,021,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

