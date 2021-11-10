Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.91.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,158 shares of company stock worth $161,003,751 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.