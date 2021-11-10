UnMarshal Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $3.49 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

