Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $57.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.59. 14,405,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average is $199.95. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

