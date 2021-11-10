Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $313.71

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.71, but opened at $251.00. Upstart shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 173,040 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

