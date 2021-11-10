Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $313.71

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.71, but opened at $251.00. Upstart shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 173,040 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.95.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
