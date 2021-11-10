US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 938,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 124,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -356.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

