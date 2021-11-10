US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

