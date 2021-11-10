US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in US Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in US Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.