USDK Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $252.40 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00072278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.37 or 1.00100433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.61 or 0.07061595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00019842 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.