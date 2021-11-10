Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $15.69. Valeo shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 19,774 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

