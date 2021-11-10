Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $262.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 487.1% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.