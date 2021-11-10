VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.14

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

