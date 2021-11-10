VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.14

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.