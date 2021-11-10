Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

