Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.07% of Orchid Island Capital worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORC. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ORC stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.79 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

