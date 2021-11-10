Vanguard Group Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.67% of DSP Group worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 365.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DSP Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,933 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

