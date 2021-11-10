Vanguard Group Inc. Has $28.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Financial worth $28,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $579.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

